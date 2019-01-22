0 9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Jan. 22

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Tuesday:

HANDS UP: Police in Tallahassee responded to a video of a toddler exiting a truck with her hands up over her head, mimicking her parents’ arrest, and walking toward officers who had their guns drawn, by releasing body camera footage taken from a different angle, according to reports. Read more here.

#Florida police release body cam footage after video shows 2-year-old girl with hands up after traffic stop | Read more: https://t.co/j8QoM2fLQ7 pic.twitter.com/xmk6AaKCth — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 22, 2019

YIKES: A Florida woman is in the hospital after being shot at a Shell gas station on Lem Turner Road on the north side of Jacksonville, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that around 10:23 p.m. Monday, a woman agreed to perform a sexual act with the shooting suspect in exchange for $5 and Pringles potato chips. Read the full story here.

CRANE TOPPLES: Crews worked for hours cleaning up the roadway after a semi-truck carrying a crane toppled over, blocking southbound lanes of State Road 417 Tuesday morning near Curry Ford Road. Reports of the fallen crane came in around 4 a.m. and the road reopened at 7 a.m. Click here for more.

An overturned crane is blocking all but one of the southbound lanes on 417 just north of Curry Ford rd. A wrecker just pulled up. @FHPOrlando says a tire blew and the driver lost control. The driver will be ok. pic.twitter.com/UAxT8TKLZU — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) January 22, 2019

HOT DOG! Have you ever wanted to get paid to drive across the U.S.? Well, hot dog, this might be the job for you! Oscar Mayer is looking for some “hotdoggers” with an appetite for adventure to drive a Wienermobile and represent the brand as a goodwill ambassador, according to the company's website. Find out how you can apply.

SESAME STREET: We can tell you how to get to "Sesame Street": It’s coming soon to Orlando! Channel 9 reporter Q McCray got a behind-the-scenes tour Tuesday of Sesame Street at SeaWorld. Sesame Street at SeaWorld is under construction and is set to open in the spring. Read more about the project here.

ROCK ON: KISS made the announcement last week that the band’s Rock and Brews restaurants located across the country, will provide a free meal a day to TSA workers during the shutdown. Read more here.

AND THE NOMINEES ARE...: The awards season is in full swing. The latest: Oscar nominees were announced Tuesday morning. See the full list here.

BE ON THE LOOK OUT: Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the home invasion homicide of 20-year-old Alex Correa. The vehicle that police said was in the area is described as a Black Nissan Altima made between 2008 and 2012. Read the latest here.

Persons of interest sought in #OrangeCounty home invasion homicide | Details: https://t.co/vG5o8zKrXW pic.twitter.com/jN4dkveAem — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 22, 2019

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A Lake Mary customer claims that Duke Energy charged her thousands of dollars for power her family didn't use. She turned to Action 9 to investigate. Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich found such mistakes are rare, but they can be costly. Watch Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m. to see the full report.

TIME TO DEFROST!

Thanks to an east wind overnight, it is 20 to 25 degrees warmer along the coast this morning compared to this time yesterday. pic.twitter.com/aabQLoVVoF — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 22, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.