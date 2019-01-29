0 9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Jan. 29

ABUSE: Channel 9 on Monday obtained recordings of a police interview with a man who said his ex-girlfriend told him of alleged abuse before her son's death. Michael Chapman said he knew Victoria Toth and Jayce Martin were being abused, but he did nothing about it, because Toth told him she had left her boyfriend, Johnathan Pursglove, and was safe. Watch Eyewittness News at Noon for the latest updates, and read more here.

CAUGHT ON TAPE: An Orange County corrections officer has resigned after he was allegedly caught on tape openly masturbating in a Brevard County Dollar General while following a woman around, officials said. Click to read more.

HOMELESS: Downtown's Orlando Public Library continues to be a gathering spot for homeless people. On Monday, Channel 9's Steve Barrett spotted many who appeared to use the library as a daytime shelter from the cold or as a place to recharge their electronics. Read the latest here.

CALLING ALL BACON LOVERS: McDonald's is calling all bacon lovers to come get their fix. The restaurant is giving away free bacon with anything customers order on their menu as part of their "Bacon Hour" promotion. Click here to find out how to get your free bacon fix.

ATTENTION APPLE USERS: If you have an Apple device with FaceTime, you may want to disable it. Monday, tech blogs reported that a bug allows some users to listen in on people they called via FaceTime without the person picking up. Some users said they were able see through the front-facing camera of the person they were calling. Find out how to disable the feature here.

HAVE AN EX THAT'S BUGGING YOU?: For a £1.50 (about $2 U.S.) donation, the Hemsley Conservation Centre in Fairseat will name a cockroach after "your, or your friend's, worthless ex-'someone' on this special holiday of love," the attraction said in a Facebook post. Click here to find out how to participate.

HIP-HIPPO-RAY!: Lu, an African hippopotamus, celebrated his birthday on Monday at Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park munching on birthday cake and enjoying a special birthday song. The long-time resident of the park turned 59 this week, making him the oldest living hippo in North America. Read more about the hippo here.

WRONG-WAY CRASH: A wrong-way driver on State Road 528 caused a head-on crash that killed a Winter Springs man early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 31-year-old Orlando man was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the 528 near State Road 417 around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday when he crashed head-on into a Chevy van. Click here for the latest updates.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: In December, 9 Investigates told the story of Alyssa Mendez, a blind Oviedo High School student who could not get braille materials from the Seminole County School District to help her with her school work. Last week, that student's mother and other blind student advocates spoke to the school board to argue Alyssa's case. A week later, there has still been no change and no help for Alyssa. Investigative Reporter Karla Ray presses the district for the reasons why it's not providing Alyssa the accommodations she needs to succeed in school. See the full report on Eyewitness News starting tonight at 5 p.m.

ANOTHER COLD FRONT NEARS!

Another shot of cold air in coming to Central Florida. A few sprinkles could be possible.

