9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, Jan. 8

INAUGURATION : Former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis is being sworn in Tuesday as Florida's new governor, and Republicans are beginning their third decade dominating the state's Capitol. Read more about the ceremony here.

ARRESTED: A Orange County 28-year-old man is in jail, accused of carjacking an Uber driver at gunpoint on Dec. 11. Damon Miller is facing charges of carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, tampering with a witness to hinder communication with law enforcement and grand theft. Find out more here.

VOTING RIGHTS: Tuesday marks the day many Floridians convicted of felonies are scheduled to be able to register to exercise their right to vote. They were granted the right in November with the passing of Amendment 4. The amendment passed with 65 percent of the vote. Click to read the latest, and tune in to Eyewitness News at noon for more.

GUNMAN SOUGHT: A 32-year-old woman was critically injured Monday evening in a shooting at an Orange County apartment complex, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they discovered the victim in the driver's seat of a car in a drainage ditch. Find out more.

RESCUED: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando helped rescue 21 German shepherds Tuesday that were victims of an abusive breeding/hoarding situation in Candler County, Georgia. The dogs were among about 300 German shepherds that were found neglected and living in filthy conditions, and are in need of new homes, officials said. Find out how you can help the dogs here.

OUCH: A Florida man who found out his father helped deliver him when he was born inexplicably smashed hot pizza in the older man’s face upon learning the news, police officials said. More details here.

THREATS: A Deltona man was arrested Monday after he posted threats on Facebook toward the family of late cancer activist Tyler Trent, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. John Matthew Pinkham, 39, was arrested at his home on Duncan Street and charged with making threats to kill or injure, deputies said. Find out more.

ILLEGAL RACING: Deputies said they arrested four men last weekend for illegal street racing in Orange County. Investigators said the men were arrested on South Orange Blossom Trail near Gatorland Drive. Deputies said they regularly patrol areas popular for drag racing, especially on weekends. Read the full story.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: A top state Senate staffer is resigning after settling a nearly $1 million sexual harassment and workplace discrimination claim. The Florida Senate is making a one-time, $900,000 payout to the staffer. But the Florida Senate rarely votes to pay out the dozens of “claims bills” the chamber receives each year. That means people who file lawsuits against government agencies and win major jury awards hardly ever get the money they’re awarded after a full trial. Most times, they must accept state statutory “caps” of $200,000. Watch WFTV's Christopher Heath's report today on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

