9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, March 12

PEDESTRIAN KILLED: A 24-year-old Orlando woman died Tuesday morning after being hit by a van while crossing State Road 535 in a crosswalk, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates, and read more here.

UPDATE: #Orlando woman hit, killed by van while crossing road in tourist district of #OrangeCounty | Read more: https://t.co/xMbFQIuLkv pic.twitter.com/tH3V0ncgOx — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) March 12, 2019

LATEST UPDATE: A 28-year-old woman was charged with first-degree murder after fatally stabbing her 11-year-old daughter Sunday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Rosa Alcides Rivera stabbed Aleyda Rivera on or around the girl's back 15 times before driving her to Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies. Rivera is expected to make her first court appearance Tuesday. Click here to read the latest.

TEXTING TROUBLES: Verizon is currently experiencing a texting outage affecting most of the East Coast, the cellular company confirmed Tuesday morning. Click here for the latest updates.

STUDENT KILLED: A 15-year-old boy died Monday morning in a crash outside the entrance of Deltona's Pine Ridge High School, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Click here to read more about how the crash happened.

Roberto Hernandez, 19, of Miami, was sentenced Friday to 100 hours of community service and five years' probation after pleading guilty to a felony animal abuse charge. Miami-Dade Police

NO JAIL TIME: A Florida teen who prosecutors said burned a cat to death and fed it to pit bulls won't serve any time in prison. Read the full story here.

NEW TRAILER: We’ve seen the teaser trailers for the upcoming “Aladdin” live-action remake, but now Disney has dropped the first full trailer, which gives us more of a look at Will Smith’s Genie, who isn’t always blue. Watch the full trailer here.

BRIBERY SCHEME: Authorities in Boston are set to announce charges against at least a dozen people, including CEOs, entertainers and college coaches, as part of a large-scale college entrance bribery scheme, according to multiple reports. Find out who we know is involved so far.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: 9 Investigates has obtained video showing the frantic search for a Volusia County woman after she was able to slip out of a deputy's cruiser. That woman is now facing escape charges after the October incident. And the deputy in the cruiser at the time she escaped was reprimanded. Investigative reporter Karla Ray went through the footage. Catch the full report tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

