9 At Your Desk: Tuesday, March 5

ATTEMPTED MURDER: A man is in custody after deputies said he attempted to drown a toddler in an Orange County apartment complex pool Monday night. Deputies said family members jumped into the pool and saved the child, who was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital in stable condition. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates, and read more here.

.@OrangeCoSheriff just released the picture of the suspect ----> Wilkens Ordena, is now charged with Attempted first degree murder after investigators say he attempted to drown a toddler in a pool ---> More details at Noon @WFTV pic.twitter.com/9ugLqmDduX — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) March 5, 2019

ROUGH SEAS: Several guests and crew members were injured aboard a Norwegian cruise ship on Sunday after an “extreme” gust of wind rocked the boat, according to the cruise line. The Norwegian Escape is scheduled to dock at Port Canaveral Tuesday morning as part of its regularly scheduled itinerary. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for live updates form the port, and read more here.

JUST IN: Several guests, crew members injured after 'extreme' gust of wind rocks #Norwegian cruise ship | Find out what @CruiseNorwegian said happened at sea: https://t.co/p4ZPlyxyFk #NorwegianEscape pic.twitter.com/0IdxPrIRKv — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) March 5, 2019

MORE VICTIMS: A Central Florida substitute teacher is back in jail after a total of six young girls accused him of inappropriately touching them at school, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. What the young girls said happened.

‘Did anybody touch you?': Parents concerned after 6 girls accuse substitute teacher of molestation | Read the latest: https://t.co/MgD2gxcPzf pic.twitter.com/BEcQDPPlNO — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) March 5, 2019

STATE OF THE STATE: Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will give his first State of the State address in a speech that's expected to focus on economic issues, the environment, education, public safety and government accountability. Tuesday's speech follows a whirlwind pace of policy announcements since DeSantis took office two months ago. Click here to watch his speech live and read more here.

Florida @GovRonDeSantis to lay out 1st year agenda in first State of the State address. You can watch it live online and on your phone at 11 a.m.: https://t.co/vOSP6Vf9K9 pic.twitter.com/OneHeSPbCY — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) March 5, 2019

"WINTER" RETURNS: Winter comes knocking again Tuesday evening. With the skies clearing just in time for sunset, any day’s heating we get will quickly escape and temperatures will drop to the upper 50s by 10 p.m. and to the low 50s (across the metro area) by midnight. Read more about what to expect here.

REMEMBERING LUKE PERRY: Actor Luke Perry, best known for playing Dylan McKay on “90210,” died Monday just days after having a stroke, according to his publicist. As news of the 52-year-old’s death spread, fans, friends and former “90210” cast members posted tributes and shocked reactions on social media. Find out what they had to say here.

SCARY: One man is in the fight for his life after having several extremities removed following infection. Kevin Kelley, 65, was active and healthy when he felt the onset of flu-like symptoms in the middle of January. Over the course of a day, he ended up in the emergency room at AdventHealth Apopka with doctors suggesting he gather his family around him. Find out what happened here.

Mild fever leads to man's multiple amputations, 10 surgeries in #OrangeCounty | Read more: https://t.co/Is8y5FDbMC pic.twitter.com/ulSOzwDlv4 — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) March 5, 2019

HORRIBLE: A uthorities made an arrest in the murder of a missing 11-year-old girl whose body was found Saturday morning in a wooded area in DeKalb County, Alabama. Read the latest here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: The clock is ticking. Two years after Florida voters approved medical marijuana, the state now has less than two weeks to allow smokable medical marijuana. But, as investigative reporter Christopher Heath discovered, there are already problems that could derail the one thing the governor has told lawmakers they have to do. Catch the full report tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

