0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Dec. 19

INVESTIGATION: A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of Boone High School student, Alejandro Vargas Martinez. Vargas Martinez, 15, was shot to death while walking to school at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near Waldo Street and East Kaley Street, about a half mile from the school, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. No information about a possible suspect has been released. Read the latest updates here.

RAIN OUR WAY: Sun and clouds are in the forecast Wednesday with an average high of 75 degrees in Central Florida. Certified meteorologist Brian Shields said that Wednesday night will turn cloudy with scattered showers and a high of 63 degrees. A severe storm threat is in the forecast for Thursday, Shields said. Check to see when severe weather could be headed your way here.

OUCH: A 31-year-old Minneola man smashed out of the back window of a patrol car and hurled himself out it onto the road Tuesday while the deputy behind the wheel was driving more than 40 mph, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Read the full story.

BEARS, OH MY: A bear was seen on camera knocking over Christmas decorations on a family’s doorstep. WTSP reported that a video doorbell captured the bear’s visit in Naples, Florida. The video was shared to the Ring Neighbors App by the homeowner. Video began recording automatically when the bear stepped onto the property, according to WFOR. Watch the video here.

BURNED: A Lake County man feels burned by solar energy that was supposed to almost eliminate his power bills. He claims the system produces more electricity than he can use, but he keeps getting big bills from the power company. He called Action 9 consumer investigator Todd Ulrich for answers. Read what he discovered.

GRINCH: A Florida man is accused of stealing a Christmas wreath off the front door of a house and hanging it outside his home. Angel Hugo Soles Romaguera, 55, is facing burglary and petit theft charges in the Dec. 7 incident that was captured on a Ring front-door camera, reports said. Click here to read more.

FAN MAIL: Colorado killer Chris Watts has been inundated with lover letters from dozens of women since going to prison for the brutal murders of his two young daughters, and his wife and unborn child in August. The letters were part of a document release by the state after a Freedom of Information Act request about the Watts case, the HuffPost recently reported. Read more here.

SCHOOL CLOSING: A Kissimmee charter school that trains students to become pilots was notified Monday that its contract with the School District of Osceola County was immediately terminated. On Tuesday, the Osceola County School Board voted to close the Florida Aviation Academy's Kissimmee campus, which opened its doors in August to 111 students. Find out the latest on how this impacts students.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: The announcement by Gov.-elect DeSantis that he wants the Legislature to craft some guidance for Amendment 4 is shaping up to be the latest in a long line of fights between voters and the state. A fight that if it ends up in court will cost you money. Taking a look at the cost to fight fair districts, class size, marijuana, and environmental lands, WFTV's investigative reporter Christopher Heath is breaking down the cost of delay for Amendment 4 and why lawmakers may be willing to drag their feet. Watch Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m. for the full report.

