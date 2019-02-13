0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Feb. 13

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Wednesday:

PULSE REVIEW: Law enforcement fired more than 180 shots during the Pulse nightclub shooting and none of them hit civilians, according to a six-month long review by the FBI. Read more here, and watch Eyewtiness News at Noon for the latest.

MISSING: The search is continuing for a missing 31-year-old Cocoa woman who vanished Saturday, the Cocoa Police Department said. Police said Tashaun Jackson, a mother of four, was last seen on surveillance video recorded at a 7-Eleven at North Fiske and Dixon boulevards. Hear from her family on Eyewitness News at Noon, and read more here.

EPIC FAIL: A Norwegian Cruise Line ship that departed from Cape Canaveral on Saturday crashed into a dock in Puerto Rico Monday, the cruise line said. Click here to watch the video.

NEW THEME PARK?: Universal Orlando Resort filed revised drawings with Orange County Tuesday for infrastructure at the new park under development near the convention center, providing hints at the company’s expansion plans. Read what we know so far here.

COMING HOME: An Orlando Police officer who has been in a coma since June 2018 will be brought back to Central Florida. He was supposed to arrive Wednesday afternoon, but those plans have been postponed, according to sources with the Orlando Police Department. Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the head on June 11 while responding to a domestic dispute at the Westbrook Apartment Complex near Universal. Click here to find out what we know about his condition.

SUNPASS: The SunPass backlog has made it harder for thousands of drivers to renew their vehicle registrations. SunPass in June took its payment system offline for an upgrade, but the vendor could not bring the system back. Tolls were charged to customers' accounts after the system went back online. The Central Florida Expressway Authority said 106,000 vehicles have holds because of unpaid tolls. Read more here.

Why your driving privileges could be at risk all because of the #Sunpass debacle from last summer. https://t.co/Gfsax45UZs — Daralene Jones (@DJonesWFTV) February 13, 2019

❄️ NEW TRAILER: For everyone who is sick and tired of... sorry, enjoys, hearing “Let It Go” belted, let it begin again after Disney drops the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited sequel to the hit, “Frozen,” film. Watch it here.

BRRRR: The rain is bringing a blast of cold air to Central Florida. Click here to find out what the rest of the week's forecast looks like.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: More than $1 billion a year flows to the state of Florida from drivers using the state’s 700-plus miles of toll roads and bridges. That's the most in the nation. Millions more flow into Central Florida Expressway roads, but most of that infrastructure is already paid off. So why are FDOT and the Expressway still charging drivers to travel those roads? The answer is simple: They are using the toll proceeds to build even more toll roads. Watch this story tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45p.m.

TIME TO CHILL!

Cooler and windier day ahead, after the morning showers end.

Small craft advisories are in effect until Wednesday evening, for the local and offshore waters east of Central Florida. #FLWx #StormAlert9

Read more here: https://t.co/6QJQvcGkm9 pic.twitter.com/jIxgAZjJJx — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) February 13, 2019

