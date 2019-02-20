0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Feb. 20

IN CUSTODY: A 15-year-old boy who police said shot a 48-year-old man in the neck early Sunday after being asked to leave a party to which he had not been invited to has turned himself in. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest, and read more here.

EARLIER START: School start times will change in Osceola County, and some parents are not happy about that. Some parents stormed out of the Osceola County School Board chambers as soon as members voted 4-1 in favor of changing start times after a two-hour discussion during a meeting Tuesday evening. Read more here.

CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS ARRESTED: An inmate’s face is permanently disfigured after a correctional officer swept her legs out from under her, causing her face to smash into a concrete walkway, according to a Marion County arrest affidavit released Tuesday. Click here to find out what witnesses said happened.

RESIGNATION: The University of Central Florida's president has offered his resignation amid an audit that revealed the school's misuse of over $30 million. Dale Whittaker, who was confirmed as president in March of 2018, announced Tuesday that he would step down from his position according to his Twitter account. Read the latest here.

DRIVERLESS TRANSIT: New shuttles in Orlando’s Lake Nona community will soon take you for a spin around the neighborhood – for free. The twist: No one is behind the wheel. Lake Nona unveiled the first autonomous vehicles in Florida on Tuesday. Learn more about the system here.

MANSLAUGHTER: An Illinois man is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after leaving his wife to die in a backyard hot tub, according to news reports. Read more.

COUNTDOWN IS ON: Central Florida is expected get a show lighting up the night sky this week. SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Thursday evening. Find out more about the launch here.

LOVE YOUR PET DAY: Have a special four-legged friend at home? It's time to be extra generous with the belly rubs, walks, treats and playtime in honor of every "fur child's" favorite day – Love Your Pet Day. Read more about how people are celebrating here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Grocery stores are going months, and in some cases years, between inspections. In July, 9 Investigates exposed significant lapses in state inspections, with more than 40-local stores going more than a year without an inspection. Channel 9's report led a former inspector to come out as a whistleblower. And now, investigative reporter Christopher Heath is digging into what might be changing when it comes to supermarket inspections. Catch the full report tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45p.m.

