9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Feb. 27

TESTIMONY: Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, is testifying before a U.S. House committee saying that the man he worked for for more than a decade is a racist, a conman and a cheat. Watch the testimony and read live updates here.

ARRESTED: The man accused of killing a Cocoa mother of four is now in jail being held without bond. It’s the same man police said the mother, Tashaun Jackson, provided a deposition against before she went missing on Feb. 9. Read the latest updates here.

FIREFIGHTER ARRESTED: An Orange County firefighter is off the job after deputies said he committed a lewd act in front of a minor. Edward Negron, 52, walked out of the Osceola County Jail on Tuesday, pulled his shirt over his head and bolted for the parking lot, where someone was waiting to give him a ride. Find out the details of the incident.

GRAB YOUR UMBRELLA: A warm front will continue to slowly travel north Wednesday. Don't let the morning sunshine fool you, as there will be scattered showers and storms forming Wednesday afternoon and some storms could be strong. Check the latest forecast here.

PEDESTRIAN KILLED: A man crossing Orange Blossom Trail died after being hit by a car and then run over by an Apopka police officer, according to a preliminary report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Find out what a witness said happened.

SHOOTING: Officials are investigating after a Tuesday night shooting left one man dead in Osceola County. It happened around 9:24 p.m. in the area of Yellow Bay Drive in the Hammock Trail subdivision where officials were dispatched out to a shooting, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Click here to read the latest.

*FACE PALM*: The “generous stranger” who spent over $500 on cookies so two Girl Scouts wouldn’t have to stand in the cold, has been arrested by U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Click here to find out what happened.

OH MY: The Fort Pierce Police Department suspended an officer who allowed two people to smoke, kiss and engage in sexual acts while listening to a Barry White song in the back of his patrol car last July, the newspaper reported. Read the full story here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: 9 Investigates questions care at one of the state’s largest nursing home chains. Investigative reporter Karla Ray uncovers the concerns that almost shut down most of their facilities a year ago and the deal they made with the state to stay open. Catch the full report tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

