9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Feb. 6

CANCER CONNECTION?: A man said he wants to know if the school where his wife worked played a role in her terminal cancer and possibly other cases. Susan Busillo was one of seven front-office employees at the school who were diagnosed with cancer in three years. Read more about the investigation into whether the cancer cases were connected here.

A SIGN?: They don’t know how it got there, but some are taking it as a sign -- a massive cross washed up on a beach near a Fort Lauderdale hotel. Read what a nearby hotel owners thinks it means.

EWWWW: A lawyer wearing a suit full of bed bugs prompted officials at a courthouse in Oklahoma to close the building Monday and bring in an exterminator. Find out what the lawyer had to say for himself.

WOW: A trail runner in Colorado fought for his life without any weapons when he was attacked by an 80-pound mountain lion Monday. According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the mountain lion attacked an unnamed runner in Horsetooth Mountain Park just west of Fort Collins. Click here to find out what happened next.

NEW EMOJIS 👋: If you communicate relying on emojis to get your point across, more images will be added in 2019.The Unicode Consortium, which oversees the picture communications, have announced that there will be even more emojis in the coming months, including more inclusive singles and couples, as well as images that show service dogs, wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs. Find out what else is being added here.

STATE OF THE UNION: President Donald Trump delivered the annual State of the Union address Tuesday night. In case you missed it, here's a full transcript of his speech. During the speech it was hard to miss the dozens of Democratic congresswomen wearing white in the audience. Click here to read more about why they chose to wear the color.

COLONIAL CRASH: A 51-year-old Orlando man died in a three vehicle crash on Colonial Drive at Constantine Street Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Colonial Drive was closed for hours after the 10 p.m. crash while troopers collected evidence and cleaned up the scene, but reopened overnight. Read more about what caused the crash here.

NEW FOOTAGE: Orlando police are looking for members of a group of people who engaged in a shootout in a hookah lounge parking lot last week. The shooting occurred last Wednesday around 4:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Royal Hookah and Cigar Lounge at 6203 W. Sand Lake Road, police said. Read more about what police say led up to the shooting.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Are Lynx bus drivers getting the initial and continual training they need to keep drivers and the public safe? The union president and a whistleblower tell WFTV's Cierra Putnam that the answer is no! On top of that, they say a $400,0000 safe driving simulator bought by the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority is not being used. All this as we document 1,600 Lynx crashes during the last two years alone. More than 500 of those were considered preventable. Watch the full report today on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

THE 80s ARE BACK!

