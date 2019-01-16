0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Jan. 16

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Wednesday:

LIFE IN PRISON: A Sanford man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her son. In 2017, Allen Cashe killed Latina Herring and her 8-year-old son, Branden. Prosecutors said Cashe also shot Herring's father, her other son and two innocent bystanders. Watch Eyewitness News at noon for the latest updates, and read more here.

NO CHARGES: A woman said she was shocked to learn that a day care owner accused of hitting her 4-year-old son with a spatula will not face charges. Brittany Henderson said she called police after her son had a bruise on his lip. Read more here.

DINNER PLANS: Just a day after the Clemson Tigers dined on fast food at the White House, former NFL star and "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan offered to give the college football champs a "proper meal." Find out what's on the menu.

HELP WANTED: Convenience store chain Wawa plans to hire as many as 1,000 new employees across Florida over the next three months, the company said Monday. The company said all 160 of its stores in Florida are hiring for customer service positions. Stores across Central Florida are hosting hiring events this afternoon. Find out when and where.

OTTER ATTACK: A Maitland woman said an otter charged at her, bit her calf and scratched her while she was walking her dog last week at Lake Lily Park. Ann-Christine Langselius told Channel 9 that the encounter happened Jan. 8 while she was walking on a bridge that traces the lake's eastern shore. Click for the full story.

LOOK UP: It sounds like the stuff of science fiction – a 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' total lunar eclipse. But on Sunday night, half the Earth will be able to witness something as old as the universe – the moon passing through Earth’s shadow and going dark. Find out where and when you can see it.

NOT DELIVERED: The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said a dozen Amazon packages were found opened and discarded in a dumpster. The packages were discovered at a construction site in South Ponte Vedra on Jan 12., nearly 30 miles away from where they were supposed to be delivered in Orange Park. Find out who deputies think took the packages.

COMING TOGETHER: Word spread quickly after Patrick and Angel Rocha’s 2-year-old daughter Zoey was in a car accident on Jan. 4. Her grandparents had just picked her up so the Rochas could have a date night together. A few minutes after Zoey and her grandparents left for Vierra, a tanker truck pulled out in front of them on East Colonial Drive. Their car was jammed under the wrecked truck, and Zoey suffered a tramatic brain injury. How neighbors are coming together to help the family.

#SeminoleCounty rallies around assistant principal, teacher whose toddler suffered brain injury in crash | Read more: https://t.co/vAHun2PLn0 pic.twitter.com/2Ch0PJHbxp — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 16, 2019

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Consumer Investigator Todd Ulrich investigates how some condo associations now deny sales to potential condo buyers because of their credit scores. It's a new tactic by aggressive condo boards to control who lives there. Ulrich interviewed condo owners who claim their buyers were rejected for credit scores lower than 700. This is despite the buyers qualifying for mortgages. Watch Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m. to find out why a real estate firm is challenging this practice with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and whether condo and homeowner associations can set these standards.

STAYING COOL!

Another front on the way! It’ll bring rain on Sunday, then a big chill on Monday! pic.twitter.com/IiDPj56nod — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 16, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.