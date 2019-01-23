0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Jan. 23

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Wednesday:

Kayla Davis, 24, was charged with second-degree felony murder in the death of her boyfriend, Elwin, despite never firing a gun, documents said. GIRLFRIEND ARRESTED: Kayla Davis, 24, was charged with second-degree felony murder in the death of her boyfriend, Elwin, despite never firing a gun, documents said. Detasil here.

FATAL CRASH: A Florida teen received a six-month driver-license suspension and 20 hours of community service for a fatal crash, according to the Associated Press. Story details.

NURSE CHARGED WITH SEX ASSAULT: Police arrested a 36-year-old nurse Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult after a woman who had been in a vegetative state for years gave birth to a child last month. Read more.

BOMB STRAPPED TO MAN: Ormond Beach police say a man in a wheelchair is holed up inside a bus, claiming he has a bomb strapped to him. Details.

ST. CLOUD HOMICIDE: ‘High probability' man found dead was gunman in St. Cloud homicide, police say Read updated story. Read more

NFL PRO BOWL EXPERIENCE: Fans can get up close and personal with players at the NFL Pro Bowl Experience at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Wednesday. More details.

DRUNKEN MAN ARRESTED: A hit-and-run driver was arrested after a man was found dead in a median early Wednesday morning, according to Cocoa police. Read more.

SEARCH CONTINUES: More than two weeks later, Savannah Spurlock, of Richmond, remains missing and police on the local and state level continue to search for her as her family pleads for anyone with information to come forward. More details.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Being hard on crime is hard on taxpayers. Florida spends almost $2 billion a year on prisons, with costs rising, even as crime is falling. So, what’s driving this? Investigative reporter Christopher Heath found out that in many parts of the state, the courts are sending people to prison for non-violent offenses and filling our prisons. Watch Heath's live report on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

WARM TODAY, BUT RAIN, COOL WEATHER EXPECTED SOON

We're under a marginal risk for severe storms tomorrow morning.

What that means is isolated severe weather is possible.

Damaging winds will be the main threat, and although the tornado risk is very low, it's not zero. pic.twitter.com/Eikzo9bI2W — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 23, 2019

