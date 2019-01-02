0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Jan. 2

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Wednesday:

RHINO ENCOUNTER: A toddler had to be pulled from the rhinoceros exhibit at Melbourne's Brevard Zoo on New Year's Day, Brevard County Fire Rescue said. Her father released a statement saying the 2-year-old girl is "doing well." And in a seperate statement, the zoo said the rhinos will not be "punished" in any way. Watch Eyewitness News at noon for the latest updates, and read more here.

TRIPLE SHOOTING: A 39-year-old Satellite Beach man shot three people at a Melbourne home on New Year's Day, the Melbourne Police Department said. Investigators said the victims are adults who are in stable condition. Police said a set of 5-year-old twins -- a boy and a girl -- escaped from the home uninjured and ran to a neighboring home to seek help. Find out more here.

MUDDING ACCIDENT: A 10-year-old boy was hit by an SUV in a mud pit on New Year's Day near Brevard County's Canaveral Groves neighborhood, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers were called at about 3:30 p.m. to an area used for recreational off-road vehicles near Port St. John Parkway and Golfview Avenue, Lt. Kim Montes said. Read the full story here.

THE STREAK IS OVER: There will be no self-proclaimed national championship for the UCF Knights this year. LSU snapped UCF's 25-game winning streak with a 40-32 victory at the Fiesta Bowl, with Joe Burrow dissecting the Knights' secondary for 394 yards passing and four touchdowns. Read more of our Fiesta Bowl coverage here.

ALERT: A law designed to create a nationwide alert systems for adults between the ages of 18 and 64 was signed into law Monday by President Donald Trump, WTOP reported. The Ashanti Alert system will empower police to notify radio and television stations, and activate road and highway electronic sign boards for missing adults between the ages of 18 and 64. Click to read more.

SHUTDOWN UPDATE: The partial government shutdown continues as a stalemate between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders over his demand for $5 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Read the latest updates here.

CENTRAL FLORIDA TEMPERATURES: 5-Day Forecast

HALL OF FAMER: Well-known interviewer and WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund has died, WWE officials confirmed Wednesday. He was 76 years old. Read more about his life here.

M, F or X: Those living in New York City have another option when designating gender on a birth certificate -- the gender X. A law, which was passed earlier this year, went into effect with the new year, The Associated Press reported. Find out more here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: The holidays are one of the busiest time of the year at Walt Disney World. And now the Sheriff's Office is struggling to find deputies to work the extra shifts at Disney Springs. Deputies tells WFTV's Shannon Butler that it's not the crowds, but how the staff treats them. Emails obtained by Channel 9 show the Sheriff's Office is ordering deputies to work overtime and paying them time and a half. And that hike in pay is costing taxpayers thousands. Watch Eyewitness News starting at 6 p.m. for the full report.

WHAT WINTER?!

Awesome temperatures today across Central Florida! pic.twitter.com/VRXfwxBsM0 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 2, 2019

