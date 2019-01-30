0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, Jan. 30

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Wednesday:

DENIED: A judge denied bond for a man accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son after a witness testified Wednesday that he'd violated a no-contact order. Johnathan Pursglove is facing manslaughter charges in the death of 2-year-old Jayce Martin. Watch Eyewittness News at Noon for the latest updates, and read more here.

STUDENT ARRESTED : A University of Central Florida student was arrested after campus police were tipped off about illegal alterations to a firearm. Max Chambers, a 20-year-old mechanical engineering major, was arrested after officials said that he used a device on his AR-15 that can increase the rate of fire, effectively turning a semi-automatic gun into an automatic one. Read more here.

EMERGENCY LANDING: A JetBlue flight that took off from Orlando International Airport had to turn around and make an emergency landing back at the airport Wednesday morning after fumes were reported in the plane's cockpit, according to an airport spokesperson. Find out more here.

NEW DETAILS: The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released more details about the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man earlier this month. Deputies said Kenneth Williams Jr., 20, shot Jarnell "Duke" Browdy. A witness said Browdy antagonized Williams, whose girlfriend he had sex with, an arrest report said. Click here for the full story.

LET HER GO: The frozen weather in the Midwest has caused an Illinois police department to take drastic action. For the first time in forever, a Disney character -- Elsa, the Queen of Arendell -- was handcuffed and taken to jail. And police won’t let her go until the weather heats up. Read more here.

TRAGIC: An Iowa 13-year-old who ran away from home last week after his parents took away his cellphone was found dead Sunday less than a mile and a half from his house. Click here for more details.

ASSAULT: Sources told 9 Investigates' Shannon Butler that a female inmate claims she was sexually assaulted after corrections officers placed a male inmate in her Orange County Jail cell and walked away. Read the full report here.

OOPS: A Florida man was released from custody after spending more than a month in jail on drug-trafficking charges. It turns out the alleged heroin found in his van was actually laundry detergent, according to news reports. Find out how the mix-up happened.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: WFTV's Christopher Heath heard that the St. Johns River Water Management District had to close off property in Lake County to birders, bicyclists and horseback riders because the land was too close to a separate parcel being used as a public gun range. Neighbors and environmentalists are concerned about the Treasure Island Gun Range being too close to the Emeralda Marsh, which is listed as a national natural landmark. See the full report on Eyewitness News starting tonight at 5 p.m.

Mind-boggling wind chills! A few hours ago, the wind chill in Minneapolis was 55 degrees BELOW ZERO! pic.twitter.com/DMBxfWPenU — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 30, 2019

