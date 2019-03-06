0 9 At Your Desk: Wednesday, March 6

INVESTIGATION: An investigation into the behavior of the Osceola High School principal is underway after a student has come forward with accusations of battery. The allegations against Principal Nia Campbell stem from an incident following the boys basketball game on March 1. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates, and read more here.

An #OsceolaCounty principal is under investigation following a student's claims of battery at a basketball game | Details: https://t.co/w6vtmUnZqq pic.twitter.com/U7WVFgPb2w — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) March 6, 2019

SHOOTING: One person is hospitalized after shots were fired during a traffic stop in Palm Bay. Palm Bay police said the shooting happened on Palm Bay Road before 11 a.m. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for live updates, and read more here.

#BREAKING: Person hospitalized after shooting during traffic stop in #PalmBay | What we know so far: https://t.co/iuzXv4RdjI pic.twitter.com/Q4kvYG8e2q — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) March 6, 2019

LOCKDOWN LIFTED: Leesburg High School was put on lockdown Wednesday morning after an anonymous complaint came in reporting that an armed person was possibly on or near campus, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they conducted a thorough search of the school and found no evidence of a weapon or a suspect matching the description. Read the latest here.

NINE: That's how many schools 19-year-old substitute teacher Syed Yasseen-Asher worked at in Osceola County before admitting to molesting young female students. Channel 9 learned Tuesday that Yasseen-Asher admitted to also inappropriately touching students at Flora Ridge and Mill Creek elementary schools. See the full list of where he worked here.

According to a detective, a fired #OsceolaCounty substitute teacher has admitted to molesting more victims at other elementary schools | Read more: https://t.co/fLoXPPOUdS pic.twitter.com/d6r8P18i3U — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) March 5, 2019

WHAT NOT TO PACK: A Florida man's baggage was a cause for a concern after airport officials spotted unassembled parts of a military grade rocket propelled grenade launcher packed inside. Read the full story here.

NEW BODY CAM FOOTAGE: When Seminole County deputies arrested Jake Bilotta in November, newly released body camera video showed his hands were bloody and he wasn't wearing shoes. Find out what else deputies found on scene here.

SEMI CRASH: Two people were transported to the hospital as trauma patients following a crash with a tractor-trailer Wednesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Officials with Orange County Fire and Rescuse confirmed that a pregnant woman and a man were trapped inside a BMW following the collision. Click here to read more about the crash.

Pregnant woman, man transported to #Orlando hospital after semi collision | Read more: https://t.co/MzVDCSSBfg pic.twitter.com/eBuft693vx — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) March 6, 2019

DOLLAR STORE: Dollar Tree on Wednesday announced plans to close nearly 400 Family Dollar stores and rebrand 200 others amid ongoing attempts to turn around the Family Dollar brand. Read more here.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: Investigative reporter Karla Ray updates her story on Judy Young, the woman missing part of her brain whose condo became infested with mold because of a leak in her neighbor’s unit upstairs. Ray visits the bare apartment after all the mold was removed and speaks to the contractors who did the work for free after our story. Catch the full report tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

