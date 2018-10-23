0 9 Investigates: Apopka officer's K-9 mauls small dog

APOPKA, Fla. - 9 Investigates has learned that an Apopka police officer who is under internal investigation for use of force was also involved in another incident.

Officer Kenyon Friedline’s K-9 partner mauled another dog in an incident at a mobile home park last month, reports show.

The owner of the small dog was also hurt while trying to pry the animals apart.

The small, 5-year-old rescue dog, named Flacka, which is Spanish for skinny, is still recovering after being mauled by the K-9 during the week of Labor Day.

“Things like this shouldn’t happen,” attorney Dan Morgan said.

The veterinarian bills are mounting. Morgan said Flacka’s owner took the dog for a walk on a leash in The Valley 55-plus mobile home community, where officer Friedline had his K-9 partner unrestrained and out in the open.

“The K-9 made a beeline for my client’s dog, ended up getting the dog in his mouth, mauled the dog open,” Morgan said.

Friedline is currently on desk duty there while under investigation for a different incident regarding the arrest of alleged burglar, Dalton Mosley.

Body camera video shows Mosley and Friedline breaking through a wooden fence, and Friedline performing a takedown maneuver, causing the 22-year-old suspect to fall face-down onto the ground.

Friedline’s use of force is under investigation because a captain questioned it during a standard use of force review.

Friedline wrote in a supplemental report that, “Mosley tried pulling away” from him and a “redirection of momentum” caused the suspect to fall.

“They slammed me through a (expletive) fence,” Mosley told medics on scene.

Apopka’s K-9 policy states, “The handler will maintain physical control of their assigned canine at all times. Canines will be secured on a lead when outside of the handler’s vehicle, unless deployed to apprehend a suspect, inside a secure training facility, or in the performance of his duties.”

“Definitely worries you, one, that it happened, and two, that the officer wasn't able to stop it from happening,” Morgan said.

The owner of Flacka told 9 Investigates that The Valley requires dog owners to sign a paper acknowledging that dogs are to be on leashes at all times.

Apopka police would not comment on the incident.

