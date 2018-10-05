0 9 investigates: Detox court orders delayed

SANFORD, Fla. - 9 Investigates how a lack of communication between Seminole County’s clerk of the courts and the state-funded facility that provides detoxification services to those court-ordered into treatment led to a delay in some such orders being processed.

Investigative reporter Karla Ray uncovered how county clerks weren’t processing petitions for Marchman Act orders. A Marchman Act petition is filed to seek a judge’s order to force someone into drug or alcohol treatment.

Clerk of the Courts Grant Maloy told 9 Investigates that the office was delaying the process due to the county’s partner treatment facility, Aspire Health Services, being at capacity. Aspire hosts Orange and Seminole counties' only publicly funded beds available for this purpose, and there are only 33 beds.

An Aspire spokesperson told 9 Investigates by phone that those beds are almost always full.

Read: 9 Investigates: Wave of firefighters leaving Seminole County

“I have a lot of questions as to why there is no bed availability for such an epidemic that is happening in our state,” attorney Kim McGwier said.

McGwier learned a client’s request to a judge to force a family member into drug treatment was put on hold by clerks at the Seminole County Civil Courthouse. Clerks reported that nearly a dozen petitions were not sent to judges because Aspire’s facility was full.

Maloy described the practice as a long-standing, unwritten agreement with Aspire.

“For the last 10 or so years, the process has worked where we’re looking at capacity before sending them to the judge, in order to try to help people,” Maloy said. “There is really a lack of drug treatment facilities in the state of Florida.”

Petitions are now being processed immediately, but McGwier questions why Aspire is the only option for court-ordered drug treatment.

“It’s such an epidemic. Well, where's the money? Why is it so slow coming? Why are people still dying? Why do we not have more facilities? It doesn't make sense to me,” McGwier said.

Despite the drug epidemic, state funding has been slashed for detox beds. Two years ago, there were 37 state-funded beds available at Aspire, compared to 33 now.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.