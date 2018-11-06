0 Owner of dog attacked by Apopka K-9 to take legal action

APOPKA, Fla. - The owner of a small dog that was mauled by an Apopka police K-9 is speaking out.

The small dog, named Flacka, has racked up thousands of dollars in emergency veterinarian bills after being ripped open by the much larger dog.

Investigative reporter Karla Ray first uncovered that the officer who handles the K-9, Kenyon Friedline, is under two separate internal investigations.

Flacka, which means skinny in Spanish, had to be shaved down completely so that the veterinarian could place staples and stitches across her wounds.

“It was very shocking to me, to see a police dog attack my dog, such a small dog,” Flacka’s owner said.

Flacka’s owner didn’t want to be identified because she and her husband are now pursuing legal action against Apopka police.

“She was open from her stomach to her side,” Flacka’s owner said. “I said, ‘What happened, which car hit her?’ and [my husband] said, ‘It wasn't a car, it was a big dog, the police dog bit her.’”

9 Investigates learned Friedline, who is now on desk duty, may have violated city policy by allowing the K-9 loose in the 55-plus community. According to Apopka policy, K-9 officers are always supposed to be under the control of their handlers, unless pursuing a suspect.

In addition to city policy violations, Flacka’s owners said that in their community, all dogs are always supposed to be on leashes.

Friedline’s second internal investigation centers on a July arrest that was caught on body camera video.

A captain raised questions about his use of force during the arrest of Dalton Mosley after the suspect is seen being taken to the ground while in handcuffs.

One of Flacka’s owners had to go to the emergency room after breaking up the two dogs due to hand injuries. Flacka is still recovering, too, with stitches along her belly. Emergency bills for both are in the thousands.

“I thought she was going to die on me. I don't know what would've happened if she would have,” Flacka’s owner said.

Apopka police would not comment on the ongoing investigation.

