9 Investigates: Troubled jail medical company gets overhaul

The medical director who oversees inmate care inside the Lake County jail is being replaced after 9 Investigates exposed major problems and deaths that could have possibly been prevents.
Armor Correctional, which provides medical care to inmates inside at least two Central Florida jails, is now admitting its shortcomings in an action plan it was forced to make by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
That plan includes replacing the medical director who oversaw operations in Lake County.
Armor Correctional was forced to submit an action plan after 9 Investigates exposed a questionable death at the Lake County jail. Inmate Jimmy Anglin was going through such severe heroin withdrawals he began to vomit for hours. He had a seizure and died.
An Armor Correctional nurse refused him care at least twice in the hours before the seizure.
The action plan notes that nurses and providers are not being properly trained to deal with people detoxing from drugs, prompting a new detox policy to be put into place.
All nurses were trained individually this week as part of this action plan. A potential new medical director was also interviewed this week. The action plan also mentions the review of a suicide death, a dental backlog and problems with expired medication making its way onto carts.
Armor Correctional recently lost a bid to renew a $30 million annual contract in Broward County, where a report from the American Civil Liberties Union found substandard care in a jail where at least 10 deaths were reported, including two inmates who starved to death.
