Attorneys for ex-day care teacher accused of sexual battery ask for accuser's therapy notes

ORLANDO, Fla. - Attorneys for a former Orlando preschool teacher who was arrested in February on charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation have asked a judge to force prosecutors to produce records related to therapy that his accuser received.
Jayrico Hamilton's attorneys said they want notes and all records from the child's therapist.
Detectives said the 4-year-old boy told them that Hamilton -- who was his preschool teacher -- sexually abused him at Bright Horizons at Baldwin Park.
9 Investigates interviewed the boy's parents after Hamilton's arrest.
"Our son was a healthy and happy child before coming here, and now he's a diminished child," the victim's father said in February.
Hamilton's attorney said in a motion that the boy "repeatedly, and without hesitation, equivocation or confusion, denies he was sexually abused by the defendant" in a video.
The attorney said in the motion, "Forensic interviewer Katherine Masters questioned and challenged at length. There was no evidence or indication the child was abused."
The boy's parents contacted police again more than eight months after the allegations were made and "alleged that the child disclosed sexual abuse during therapy sessions."
Defense attorneys used case law to support their theory that "preschool children are particularly susceptible to influence and prone to suggestion."
In a separate motion, Hamilton's attorneys asked the judge to release their client on bail. They said he has been hospitalized several times since his arrest and cannot receive the proper treatment for an illness while jailed.
Hamilton's trial is scheduled to begin in October.
