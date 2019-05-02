  • Could the gas you put in your car be wrecking your engine? Depends on where you shop

    By: Christopher Heath

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - How clean is the gas you’re putting in your car?

    A tank of bad gas can wreck your engine, leaving you with thousands of dollars in repairs.

    9 Investigates obtained a list of stations in Central Florida flagged for water or sediment in the gas and investigative reporter Christopher Heath discovered, by the time drivers discover the problem, it's already too late.

    Watch this story Thursday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories