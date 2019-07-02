Members of Congress press for answers as questions over I-4 Ultimate loom

Central Florida’s members of Congress are keeping a close eye on the schedule and cost of the I-4 Ultimate Project, as concerns mount that the project is months behind schedule and in need of extra money.
“They are behind schedule and over budget,” said Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Seminole County). “The central Florida delegation has called for a meeting to see what happened and how they will get us back on track.”
“Both Representative Murphy and I are looking into how to get the resources they need, but also make sure they are spent efficiently,” said Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Volusia County).
For its part, the Florida Department of Transportation says it is working with the contractor to stay as close to the original deadline as possible and will hold the contractor financially responsible to terms of contract; adding that its focus is on opening up the regular travel lanes with a goal of opening the lanes by the end of 2021.
Last July, I-4 Mobility Partners, the construction group building the project, requested from FDOT an extension and at least $100 million. So far, FDOT has not granted any extensions or extra funding.
The I-4 Ultimate project is funded through a mix of private and public funds. Following last July’s request for more time and money, the credit-rating agency Moody’s, revised the project’s outlook from stable to negative.
Moody’s report cited the requested delay.
