Think a strong passcode is enough to keep your phone locked and secure?
A new tool claims it can crack into millions of locked phones – and right now, only law enforcement has it.
9 Investigates uncovered local law enforcement agencies have invested in a tool that promises to crack the lock code on almost any old iPhone.
It's called Graykey and though officers need a search warrant to use it, investigative reporter Karla Ray learned the technology is raising concerns about just how secure the devices are that you use every day.
Watch this story todayy on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m.
Have a tip for Channel 9's Karla Ray? Click here to contact her
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}