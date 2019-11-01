  • Potential healthcare crisis inside Florida prisons, what changes are being made

    By: Daralene Jones

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County family watched their son die in a hospital bed and they blame the state prison system.

    9 Investigates spent eight months taking a close look at inmates who've died of natural causes while in department of corrections care.

    Investigative reporter Daralene Jones found the agency has fought at least three lawsuits in recent years alleging improper healthcare and uncovered the changes they're now being forced to make.

