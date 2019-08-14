0 Spider bite leads to chain of events resulting in death investigation at Flagler jail

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 23-year-old Flagler County father’s cause of death is raising more concerns about a company 9 Investigates has been covering for years.

An autopsy revealed that a spider bite started a chain of events that launched a criminal and internal investigation at the Flagler County Jail, surrounding Anthony Fennick’s death.

Fennick’s family and attorney said autopsy results prove neglect by nursing staff and possibly corrections officers at the jail.

Investigative reporter Karla Ray started looking into Fennick's death in February when his family told investigators he had been complaining of headache and fever days before his death. That’s something his autopsy now corroborates.

“Every ache and pain, I heard it in my ears,” Fennick’s mother, Erika Williams, said.

Fennick’s autopsy, completed by the District 23 Medical Examiner’s Office, shows Fennick was prescribed an antibiotic after being bitten by a spider on Jan. 30.

The autopsy notes he had "increasing complaints of fever, confusion, headache," and other symptoms for several days before admission to the hospital.

“I’m numb, you know what I mean? I just feel numb, because I knew this and it's not going to bring my son back. Nothing is going to bring my son back,” Williams said.

The autopsy said an "allergic drug reaction" to the spider bite medication "likely worsened Fennick’s dehydration status."

The autopsy shows that Fennick was predisposed to dehydration due to a history of kidney stones and tobacco use. He developed a blood clot in his brain, which led to a stroke.

“We can work backward knowing how he died to prove that this was clearly preventable, and should not have occurred,” attorney Albert Lechner said. The family has not filed a lawsuit, but Lechner is representing them as they fight for answers.

The Flagler County sheriff has since removed medical provider, Armor Correctional Health, from the jail, and launched an internal and criminal investigation. Our request to Armor representatives for comment was unanswered.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the next step in their investigation is to have a medical expert review the standard of care provided.

Armor Correctional provided 9 Investigates with the following statement:

"The autopsy confirms that Mr. Fennick was treated for a soft-tissue infection and unfortunately suffered an acute stroke. Our providers acted quickly to get him the care he needed. His autopsy report reads that he died of natural causes; it also urged the patient’s immediate family members to be tested for prothrombotic genetic diseases. Armor would like to offer the immediate family access to this testing."

