0 State employee ‘not told' importance of FBI background checks for gun purchases, records show

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - From February 2016 until March 2017 the state of Florida did not review background checks on thousands of concealed weapons permits, issuing almost 300 cards to people who should have been denied.

Audio from an internal investigation reveals a state worker fired in the wake of the lapse was not told why the checks were important.

In April 2017, investigator James Hayden asked former state employee Lisa Wilde, “So you didn’t know what that information was or how important it was?”

Wilde responded, “I honestly did not. It was not explained to me, exactly what I was going out there and grabbing. It was explained to do it and put it on the system and someone else would take care of that.”

Wilde had been a manager in Florida's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, but was terminated after it was revealed she did not gather FBI-database background checks.

State Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, believes there are still unanswered questions and is calling for a comprehensive investigation.

“It can’t stand, it just can’t stand,” Stewart said. “I don’t feel good with the way it was left, and that’s why I’ve asked the governor and the cabinet to move forward with a report.”

In her letter to Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida cabinet, Stewart asks for Florida’s Chief Inspector General to “conduct an immediate investigation” into the handling of these checks.

For its part, the Florida Department of Agriculture says it has reviewed the concealed carry permits issued, and revoked more than 290 permits.

Stewart admits the cabinet may not be inclined to order an investigation since three of the four cabinet members are running for election this year, including Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, who is running for the GOP nomination for governor.

