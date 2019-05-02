Women detail years of abuse in letter describing culture at Orlando Fire Department

ORLANDO, Fla. — 9 Investigates broke the news in February that former Orlando Fire Chief Rod Williams resigned over an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigation.
That report found that Williams sexually harassed, discriminated and retaliated against the only female assistant fire chief on staff. The investigation also questioned the behavior of two other fire chiefs.
A group of women sent a letter to the city in October, outlining the department's culture.
The women, who call themselves the "Orlando 7," say they are former and current employees, not all firefighters.
In the letter they tell the city that they have years of experience in the fire department, but claim they suffered years of abuse by Deputy Fire Chief Ian Davis.
They filed the complaint against Davis back in October.
The letter said "collectively, we have endured discrimination, harassment, bullying, wrongful termination, retaliation, sexual abuse and other degenerate acts while on the job."
The most alarming allegation dated back to 2001 and said that Assistant Fire Chief Dawn Sumter was forced to engage in sexual acts against her will under intimidation by Davis.
The city hired an outside firm to investigate the allegations in November 2018. In the investigation, eight women at the department said they never witnessed any of the behavior claimed in the letter.
It is estimated that 10 of about 40 women on staff have come forward saying they suffered retaliation, discrimination and sexual harassment.
A task force was recently assembled to help change the culture in the department.
Davis has denied all the allegations against him.
A mediation is scheduled between Sumter and the city where the two sides may be able to come to some sort of settlement or Sumter could ask the Department of Justice to investigate the department's culture.
