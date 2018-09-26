0 Action 9 investigates A/C company accused of threatening consumer

OVIEDO, Fla. - An Oviedo woman claims an air conditioning repair company threatened her after she complained to Action 9.

She claims the company installed a new A/C unit that kept shutting down.

Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich found it's a company that triggered lots of complaints.

The A/C repair company replaced the air handler for nearly $2,000, then 14 months later, she had major problems.

“The air conditioner froze up, stopped working,” said Linda Huff.

She called the installer, Honest AC. The tech said he found nothing wrong, but he added some refrigerant. When the unit quit a second time, she called Honest AC back.

“They said there was nothing wrong,” said Huff.

“Even though you’re A/C shut down?” asked Ulrich.

“Right,” replied Huff.

She called another A/C repair service that found an air handler coil leak and that company charged her $600 to repair it.

Huff contacted Action 9 and Ulrich sent a letter to Honest AC about her complaint. But Huff said the letter triggered an angry and threatening call from the company president.

“He scared me. I was here alone, and he was going to come to my neighborhood,” said Huff.

She filed a police report.

In the call, a man says, “I guarantee I will bash your name and you will be embarrassed to walk around your neighborhood.”

“I didn't know what his problem was, so I had to protect myself,” said Huff.

On its Facebook page, Honest AC lists a Kissimmee address.

Ulrich went to that location. A man running an auto repair shop said that company is not there.

The company is really based in Pompano Beach.

The Better Business Bureau gives it an F grade and they have 55 complaints. In one review, a woman claims it's $79 special turned into an $850 disaster.

Huff felt a routine installation took a very bad turn, too. “They told me nothing was wrong, and I knew there was,” she said.

Honest AC's president told Action 9 he never threatened Huff or any customer, and the reason it wasn't fixed is because she would not pay for a leak test.

Still, Huff said she lost hundreds, adding, “They didn't honor their warranty.”

Honest AC's president said he has thousands of satisfied customers and his company responds to all complaints. He also said the Kissimmee address is a former company location that hasn't been changed online.

Huff’s decision to get a second estimate paid off and it’s a good option in any A/C repair dispute.

