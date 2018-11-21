'I can't see my grandchildren': Woman says she was blinded by surgery

Stem cell therapy promises to cure what ails you, but Action 9 exposes the risks patients never expected.
An Ocoee woman claims a stem cell treatment left her totally blind. Now she's suing a stem cell network with several affiliated clinics in Florida.
"I can't see my grandchildren. Can't see them growing up," Doris Tyler said.
Follow WFTV Channel 9 on Facebook and Twitter
Action 9's Todd Ulrich investigates the procedure she was told had zero risk and exposes the surgical network the government says has been experimenting on patients.
Watch this story Wednesday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}