  • Action 9: Central Florida restaurant fines

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Action 9’s Todd Ulrich has shown kitchens of restaurants that kept failing state inspections.

    Now, we're digging deeper and exposing why the restaurants aren't forced to clean up their kitchens.

    Related Headlines

    "Are you going to get that refrigerated,” Ulrich asked a restaurant worker.

    >>> Read other Action 9 stories <<<

    In other states, the same restaurants would have faced bigger fines and could have been closed.

    Now, we're asking why don't they pay a tougher price.

    Watch that story on WFTV Eyewitness News beginning at 5 p.m.

    >>> Download the WFTV news app <<<

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Action 9: Central Florida restaurant fines

  • Headline Goes Here

    Central Florida families to receive letters notifying them their medical…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Action 9 investigates risky ticket sales

  • Headline Goes Here

    Action 9 investigates mortgage relief program

  • Headline Goes Here

    Action 9 exposes medical debt trap targeting Central Florida families