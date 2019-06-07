0 Action 9 confronts car dealer about bounced refund checks

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County woman claims a car dealership failed to deliver the vehicle it promised after she paid thousands upfront.

When its refund checks bounced, she called action 9 consumer investigator Todd Ulrich. he took her case to the dealer and found a top manager there with a criminal past.

“And these empty promises, it's disgusting,” Nicky Lytus said.

She doesn't have a car, even though she paid for a 2011 Volkswagen 2 months ago. Lytus gave Reliable Motors $6,500 upfront to buy a car at auction. But 10 days later there’s no Volkswagen and the dealer said it had a bad air conditioner and transmission and they were making repairs.

“Did you want that car now?” Ulrich asked.

“No, absolutely not,” Lytus replied.



She said that wasn’t the vehicle Reliable Motors promised.

Lytus said the dealership agreed but then its first refund checks bounced, and she kept hearing the refund was coming.

“I promise it will be there at six tonight. I have texts to prove it,” Lytus said.

“You are over this?” Ulrich asked.

“I definitely am, myself and my family,” Lytus said.

The dealer provided a loaner car for 10 days but that still left her without any vehicle for weeks.

Lytus contacted Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, and Action 9.

Ulrich went to Reliable Motors for answers.

“When will she get her money?” Ulrich asked manager Lawrence Lockhart.

“Nicky Lytus has lied,” Lockhart said.

“Your refund checks bounced, when will she get the rest of her money?” Ulrich asked.

“She has lied,” Lockhart said again.

Lockhart is serving probation for stealing state funds at a former dealership he owned. State records show it involved $ 37,000 in sales taxes.

“You're serving probation for financial crimes now. When will she get her money?” Ulrich asked.

“Listen, you don’t know the whole truth,” Lockhart said.

Reliable Motors also sent Ulrich an email that said Lytus had signed an "as is" disclosure, so it didn't have to take the car back. But now it will undo the deal and had already sent Lytus $5,100, and the balance will follow.

“I wouldn’t have seen a penny of this money without your help and DMV's,” Lytus told Ulrich.

If a dealership offers to find you a vehicle at the auction, avoid a full payment in advance.

In your contract include the right to inspect and reject the car before final delivery.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.