0 Action 9: Moving company accused of holding furniture hostage, owner faces federal charges

ORLANDO, Fla. - Action 9 investigates how risky moving companies are allegedly jacking up your bill and then hold your furniture hostage.

It happened to a man who moved to the Orlando area, and now he's trapped in an empty apartment.

Since contacting Action 9, Todd Ulrich uncovered that mover’s bad history and how federal prosecutors recently busted that company and many others.

“Where is all your furniture?” asked Ulrich.

“I'm not sure. I'm trying to figure that out,” replied Kenya Seard.

Ulrich interviewed Seard on the floor since a moving company has all his furniture. Flagship Van Lines loaded his belongings in Kansas City for his Central Florida move.

That day, Seard claims the company jacked up his estimate by $700 to $3,200. He complained and now Flagship won't even give him a delivery date.

“Do you feel they're holding your furniture hostage?” asked Ulrich.

“Yes, sir, it's totally outside of anything we arranged or agreed upon,” said Seard.

He’s been waiting eight weeks with just an air mattress and a suitcase.

Now, he fears what the final bill may be.

“When they do show up, it could go up, there's no telling with this company,” said Seard.

The movers who left him stranded in an empty apartment have a controversial track record and lots of complaints.

Action 9 found more than 100 customers contacted federal regulators about inflated bills, furniture delayed or not even delivered. And the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recently denied Flagship a license since it kept changing company names after many complaints like Seard’s.

“This is very shady, I would say,” said Seard.

Recently, the US Attorney's Office indicted a dozen men connected to at least 14 moving companies, including Flagship Van Lines. The warehouses were seized, and the suspects were charged with racketeering.

Experts said these companies had bad histories. And consumers should watch out for any company refusing to give you an in-home estimate.

“If companies contact you by phone and allow you to do an inventory online or by phone or photos, that's a red flag,” said BBB president Holly Salmons.

That’s how Flagship did its estimate for Seard.

“Do you feel violated?” asked Ulrich.

“Yes,” replied Seard.

“These are your belongings,” said Ulrich.

“And I worked very hard for them,” said Seard.

Flagship Van Lines never responded to Action 9. Ulrich contacted the Motor Carrier Safety Administration that is working with Seard to get his furniture back.

When moving, always get an in-home binding estimate and make sure credit card payments are allowed.

