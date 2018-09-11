0 Action 9: Scammers using FB friends to get your money

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Facebook message cost a Brevard County woman $1,000. She thought a close friend received a federal grant and now was telling her how to qualify.

Action 9 consumer investigator Todd Ulrich shows how scammers use your Facebook friends to cheat you.

“I've had many sleepless nights thinking, ‘Lord, how am I going to pay this?’” said Chery Helms. She exchanged Facebook messages with someone she thought was a trusted friend, but she was then scammed out of $1,000.

“They make it so real you believe it,” said Helms.

Someone hacked her friend’s account or created a look-alike to pose as her real Facebook friend.

The look-alike friend told Helms about getting a federal grant and told her she could qualify too.

“She told me to go into this link on Facebook and contact this attorney,” said Helms.

After following that link, she was told by text that she qualified for $80,000 in grant compensation, but processing fees cost $1,000. Helms was told to pay with iTunes cards.

For someone living on Social Security disability, for a moment it seemed like a way out for Helms.

“I got a broken shower and a broken toilet. I can get things like that fixed,” said Helms.

There was no grant, and instead the scammers kept demanding more fees.

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning about Facebook Messenger scams. “Just because that little profile picture looks to be correct, you want to be sure this is the person you're talking to,” said BBB President Holly Salmons. The Bureau warns scammers now target your social media, so it’s important to verify everything. “Before you click on anything, be sure you know where you're going,” said Salmons.

Helms used a credit card to pay the fees.

“I'm $1,000 in debt by doing a stupid thing. $1,000 is like a million to me,” said Helms.

Since Helms used her credit card to buy iTunes cards, it's tough to dispute the charge to recover the money.

For any government grant offer, if there's an upfront fee, that's a huge red flag.

