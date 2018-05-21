Hundreds of families just had medical debt forgiven: WFTV wants to hear from you!

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Action 9 wants to know if you are one of hundreds of local families that received a yellow envelope in the mail, delivering relief from debt collectors.
Earlier this month, Action 9's Todd Ulrich told you Channel 9 bought $1 million worth of medical debt for $12,500 from RIP Medical Debt, a national charity, in order to forgive the debt of about 1,000 families in need.
The charity selected the families based on economic need. About 600,000 families in Central Florida are chased by debt collectors, experts said.
If you or your family received a yellow envelope and had your debt paid off, WFTV wants to hear from you.
Please email us at webalerts@wftv.com if you have one of these envelopes.
We are also taking donations to eliminate even more debt across Central Florida. To donate, click here.
