0 Man claims Orlando men's health clinic charged him more than $1K for failed treatments

ORLANDO, Fla. - A local man claims an impotence clinic charged him more than $1,000 for treatments that failed.

Action 9 found complaints against the Orlando clinic, including patients who claim they lost $5,000 and the clinic refused to issue refunds.

Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich asked the clinic about its treatments and helped one man get results.

"Premier saved our marriage." It's a testimonial you can find on Premier Men's Medical Center's website that also says you can reclaim your sex life.

Jack Augustine told us pills for erectile dysfunction weren't an option and Premier offered him something new.

"I just thought if somebody could help me with the problem, that I'd give it a shot," Augustine said.

At its Metro West office, Augustine said a physician examined him, then injected a drug that provided modest results.

Then Augustine claims a salesman entered the exam room, "And he started out with $5,000. And I immediately said no."

Augustine said the $5,000 contract covered a year's supply of prescription injections.

He felt pressured to sign and negotiated it down to $1,300 for several months.

At home in the Villages, he claims that treatment never worked, so he wanted a refund.

"I hate to say this, but it shows how stupid I am," Augustine said.

He said Premier Medical did send a new blend at a higher dosage, but he didn't think it would be safe.

Action 9 found at least six patient complaints online who said they spent thousands on injection treatments that failed, and they were denied refunds.

On Angie's List, three customers give Premiere Men's Medical an F, and that includes two who paid $5,000 and called it high-pressure sales.

The Better Business Bureau rates Premier A plus since it responded when two customers complained, although they didn't get refunds.

Holly Salmons with the BBB said to check with your family doctor or urologist before signing.

"If it doesn't work for you at home, there's no returning these products," Salmons said. "You want to make sure you pursued all avenues before making an investment of this type."

Premier Men's Medical Center said it treats hundreds of patients each month with a high success and satisfaction rate. Its physicians have 20 years of experience and the clinic guarantee covers the initial exam.

Since Action 9 contacted the clinic, Augustine said the company called him and it's sending a full refund.

Premier Men's Medical said his complaint was completely resolved, and it had already been working with Augustine before Action 9 contacted the clinic.

Premier Men's Medical Center of Orlando issued the following response:

"Premier Men's Medical Center of Orlando ("PMMC") is a men's health center which provides high quality erectile dysfunction and other men's health treatment services in the greater Orlando area. The Florida licensed physicians at PMMC have over 20 years of experience treating men and are committed to providing the highest quality patient care in a gentle and compassionate manner. PMMC treats hundreds of patients a month with a very high success and satisfaction rate. PMMC offers a guarantee that if a patient does not see results during an initial exam with the doctor at PMMC's office that the cost of the exam will be free.

"It is our understanding that you recently received a complaint from a PMMC patient regarding treatment and his recent request for a refund. PMMC was only recently made aware of the request for a refund when we received your request for comment. PMMC needed some time to be able to respond due to patient privacy laws as well as PMMC's strong commitment to maintain the confidentiality of our patient interactions. As soon as leadership was made aware of the situation, we worked to contact the patient to resolve the matter to his satisfaction. PMMC takes patient satisfaction very seriously and always make attempts to work with its patients to ensure they are satisfied.

"Most importantly to PMMC, the patient has informed us as of Wednesday, August 14, 2019 that he is satisfied with the outcome once leadership was involved and we have resolved his complaint completely. We spoke with the patient on several occasions over the last few days and received his authorization to respond to your request. PMMC continued to provide complementary services to the patient as recently as July 31, 2019 to try and respond to the patient's concerns. This was done before you ever reached out to us, further demonstrating that PMMC works with its patients whenever possible to resolve any issues. PMMC takes any patient complaint seriously and always works with its patients to address medical and any other concerns on an individual case-by-case basis.

"PMMC and its providers are committed to providing quality care while safeguarding patients' privacy.

"PMMC is A+ rated on the Better Business Bureau and stands by its providers and the services they provide to their patients."

