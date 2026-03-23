Air Canada flight collides with a Port Authority vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK — An Air Canada regional jet struck a firetruck on the runway of New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Sunday, crushing the front nose of the plane, according to authorities and photos of the wreckage.

Officials did not immediately say how many people may have been injured and whether anyone was killed.

There were 72 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada, according to a statement from the airline. The flight originated at Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, the major airport serving Montreal.

“At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada was involved in an incident on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in which the aircraft struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate incident," the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement.

The statement noted the Port Authority Police Department and the agency’s chairman and executive director are at the scene on the runway of the airport, which is closed while the accident is investigated.

Jazz Aviation issued a statement confirming the accident and noting the passenger and crew list was preliminary and subject to confirmation.

Data shows the flight originated at Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, the major airport serving Montreal, according to online flight tracker FlightAware.

Multiple videos taken by bystanders and posted on social media showed the jet with severe damage to the front of the aircraft. Images show the severely damaged Air Canada plane illuminated by floodlights and emergency vehicles parked nearby on the runway.

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