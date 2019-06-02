  • AP Top Health News at 12:21 p.m. EDT

    Updated:

    Drugs make headway against lung, breast, prostate cancers

    Study: More blacks got timely cancer care after 'Obamacare'

    Companies report progress on blood tests to detect cancer

    US holds CBD hearing as fans, sellers await legal clarity

    Michigan doctor faces trial over misdiagnosing epilepsy

    Poland's doctors march to demand more health care funding

    Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law

    7 patients at new Ohio hospital diagnosed with Legionnaires'

    US measles count nears 1,000, surpassing 25-year-old record

    Who gets to give dietary advice? Health coach fights law

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories