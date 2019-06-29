  • AP Top News at 3:18 p.m. EDT

    Updated:

    Trump, Xi hit reset button on trade but long slog awaits

    DMZ diplomacy? Trump outreach to Kim for border rendezvous

    Detective who fought for 9/11 compensation funding dies

    Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall

    Prince Harry, Meghan give London baseball a royal launch

    Oregon Republican senators end walkout over carbon bill

    Big music fest abruptly ended over security, fraud suspicion

    Dutch farm floats possibilities of urban dairy production

    Female candidates challenge electability question in debates

    Moderate 2020 Dems test if Biden stumbles provide opening

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories