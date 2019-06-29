Trump, Xi hit reset button on trade but long slog awaits
DMZ diplomacy? Trump outreach to Kim for border rendezvous
Detective who fought for 9/11 compensation funding dies
Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall
Prince Harry, Meghan give London baseball a royal launch
Oregon Republican senators end walkout over carbon bill
Big music fest abruptly ended over security, fraud suspicion
Dutch farm floats possibilities of urban dairy production
Female candidates challenge electability question in debates
Moderate 2020 Dems test if Biden stumbles provide opening
