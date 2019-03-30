Trump threatens to shut down border with Mexico next week
GOP scrambles to deal with Trump's decision on health care
UK faces new Brexit crisis after lawmakers reject May's deal
Democrats tailoring 2020 message to appeal to rural voters
Oklahoma ex-senator David Boren accused of sexual misconduct
Upsides, downsides for Smollett, city in looming fines fight
Barr: Redacted Mueller report could be released by mid-April
2 death row inmates similar requests, but different results
Jackson, Nicks enter hall with encouragement for women
NCAA Latest: Kentucky holds off Houston reach regional final
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}