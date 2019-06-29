  • AP Top Strange News at 1:27 p.m. EDT

    Updated:

    Man accused of forging police report as late for work excuse

    Officials: Florida man robs Wendy's after grilling burger

    Fugitive 'attack squirrel' owner arrested in Alabama chase

    Animal rescue group needs discarded bras for injured turtles

    Cat found after nearly 3 years; Kansas owner 'in shock'

    Woman uses shovel to kill cobra slithering on her patio

    Piano teacher gets to keep $40K in feud with noisy neighbor

    Man reunited with lost class ring more than 50 years later

    Postal service returning decade-old stolen Hawaii mail

    Iowa audit says county official took money for fake intern

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories