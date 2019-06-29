Man accused of forging police report as late for work excuse
Officials: Florida man robs Wendy's after grilling burger
Fugitive 'attack squirrel' owner arrested in Alabama chase
Animal rescue group needs discarded bras for injured turtles
Cat found after nearly 3 years; Kansas owner 'in shock'
Woman uses shovel to kill cobra slithering on her patio
Piano teacher gets to keep $40K in feud with noisy neighbor
Man reunited with lost class ring more than 50 years later
Postal service returning decade-old stolen Hawaii mail
Iowa audit says county official took money for fake intern
