  • AP Top Technology News at 8:04 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Apple to tutor women in tech in bid to diversify industry

    Global lawmakers grill Facebook exec in UK parliament

    UK parliament seizes confidential Facebook documents

    Supreme Court could allow suit over Apple iPhone apps' sales

    Uber fined nearly $1.2 million by Dutch, UK over data breach

    Dolce&Gabbana fiasco shows importance, risks of China market

    Outgoing Facebook exec takes fall for hiring opposition firm

    Google tightens political ad rules ahead of Europe elections

    Associate of Trump confidant Stone says he'll reject plea

    Amazon staff in Europe protest to coincide with Black Friday

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories