0 Back to School: Health questions answered

Dr. Tom Lacy, a pediatrician with Nemours, sat down with WFTV’s Brian Shields to answer questions about your children’s health as a new school year gets underway.

When should I start talking to my child about bullying?

The time to talk about bullying is before it occurs. Say that because you want to start the conversation with your child about what bullying is. Ask them if they’ve seen it or if they’ve ever been picked on. Opening the door for conversation is very important. Sometimes as parents, it’s tough to have those kinds of conversations. We have a good Nemours resource called kidshealth.org. It’ll give you some talking points.

What vitamins should kids take to improve the immune system?

We know kids need more vitamin D than we used to think. Kids need extra vitamin D. In terms of the immune system, having good nutrition is important. I tell parents one multivitamin a day is fine. I also tell parents to look into having a zinc supplement as well.

How can I tell if my child might have asthma?

If your child has a cough and they aren’t sick, you need to go to your pediatrician. That can be a for-sure sign of asthma.

When do I start putting sunscreen on my child?

You can start putting it on them at six months, but remember, use other things like clothing to protect skin. But the most common bad sunburns I see are from reflective sunlight. People tend to forget about it.

When should my kid start wearing deodorant? Should we do it before the signs of puberty?

It all starts with good hygiene. As puberty approaches, tell your kids how important it is to wash well.

When is bed-wetting a bigger issue?

It’s an issue when it interferes with the child’s life. Go to your doctor and discuss the child’s history of bed-wetting so we can determine if it’s typical or not. Basically, with regular bed-wetting 20 percent of kids will stop every year. There are also familiar patterns, like if mom or dad wet the bed at 10 years old, so might their child. Five or 6 years old is when a kid should be on a normal patter.

