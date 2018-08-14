Back to School: What parents should know about concussions from sports

A new school year has begun which means students will be back on the fields to play sports. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year traumatic brain injuries sustained while playing sports contribute to a substantial number of deaths and cases of permanent disability.
Neurosurgeon Dr. Todd Maugans from Nemours Children's Hospital sat with Channel 9’s Brian Shields to answer your questions about concussions in young people.
What are the symptoms of a delayed concussion?
Headache or feelings of pressure in the head, temporary loss of consciousness, confusion or dizziness.
Should younger children be playing contact sports?
There’s kind of a fallacy that children are at less risk playing flag football and some think that there’s not enough aggressiveness to get a concussion. The rate of concussion is not that much different between flag football and the real thing.
Can concussions be prevented?
We need to make sure our kids are wearing helmets to reduce the risk of a brain injury or skull fracture.
How often does a concussion result in a loss of consciousness?
Concussions occur with or without loss of consciousness. In fact, many concussions are not accompanied by a loss of consciousness.
What signs indicate a need for immediate emergency attention rather than waiting to see our pediatrician?
When in doubt, get medical attention.
