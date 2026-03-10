Baltimore police officer shot while responding to barricade situation at a home, mayor says

BALTIMORE — A police officer was shot Tuesday while responding to a barricade situation at a home in Baltimore, the city's mayor said.

Police separately said that a suspect was also shot during the “active shooter incident.” No other details were immediately available, though the Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police, which represents officers, said “all involved members are in good spirits.”

The officer was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma unit where officials planned to speak to reporters.

“As the situation develops, our hearts are with this officer, their family, and the entire department,” Mayor Brandon Scott said on X.

Emails and calls to the mayor's office and police department were unanswered or not immediately returned.

Someone who answered the phone at the union said no one was available to comment.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.