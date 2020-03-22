Belgian with 20% lung capacity starts home mask sewing army

In this photo taken on Thursday, March 19, 2020, Magda Leonard, lays out a pattern for a face mask, meant to help protect from the spread of COVID-19, that she produced on her sewing machine at home in Edegem, Belgium. Leonard is making masks, along with her daughter, for family and friends and hopes to be able to produce enough to deliver to caregivers and local doctors. Belgium currently has a need for the masks due to a shortage in supply of industrially made masks. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Gerd Moyson via AP) (Gerd Moyson)