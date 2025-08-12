Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Miami metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#25. Grandview Preparatory School

- Location: Boca Raton, FL

- Enrollment: 392 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#24. Westminster Academy

- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

- Enrollment: 1,040 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#23. Riviera Schools

- Location: Miami, FL

- Enrollment: 1,185 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#22. Boca Raton Christian School

- Location: Boca Raton, FL

- Enrollment: 768 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#21. Calvary Christian Academy Fort Lauderdale

- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

- Enrollment: 2,433 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#20. Score Academy - Boca Raton

- Location: Boca Raton, FL

- Enrollment: 87 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#19. The King's Academy

- Location: West Palm Beach, FL

- Enrollment: 1,749 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#18. Hebrew Academy RASG

- Location: Miami Beach, FL

- Enrollment: 673 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#17. North Broward Preparatory School

- Location: Coconut Creek, FL

- Enrollment: 2,084 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#16. The Benjamin School

- Location: North Palm Beach, FL

- Enrollment: 1,321 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#15. The Cushman School

- Location: Miami, FL

- Enrollment: 789 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#14. Westminster Christian School

- Location: Palmetto Bay, FL

- Enrollment: 1,280 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#13. Boca Prep International School

- Location: Boca Raton, FL

- Enrollment: 229 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#12. Sagemont Preparatory School

- Location: Weston, FL

- Enrollment: 453 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#11. Scheck Hillel Community School

- Location: North Miami Beach, FL

- Enrollment: 1,360 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#10. Saint Andrew's School

- Location: Boca Raton, FL

- Enrollment: 1,335 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart

- Location: Miami, FL

- Enrollment: 875 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Donna Klein Jewish Academy

- Location: Boca Raton, FL

- Enrollment: 760 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. Miami Country Day School

- Location: Miami, FL

- Enrollment: 1,407 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Gulliver Preparatory School

- Location: Pinecrest, FL

- Enrollment: 2,229 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Pine Crest School - Fort Lauderdale Campus

- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

- Enrollment: 1,803 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. NSU University School

- Location: Davie, FL

- Enrollment: 1,840 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Posnack Jewish Day School

- Location: Davie, FL

- Enrollment: 920 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. American Heritage Schools, Palm Beach Campus

- Location: Delray Beach, FL

- Enrollment: 2,010 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus

- Location: Plantation, FL

- Enrollment: 3,044 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+