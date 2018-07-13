12 Russia intelligence officials indicted in Mueller probe

WASHINGTON - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced Friday that authorities have filed charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers in connection to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
