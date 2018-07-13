  • 12 Russia intelligence officials indicted in Mueller probe

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced Friday that authorities have filed charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers in connection to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

    >>Read more trending news

     

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories