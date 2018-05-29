  • ABC cancels 'Roseanne' reboot amid outrage over tweet

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Officials with ABC announced Tuesday that network officials have decided to cancel “Roseanne” amid outrage over a tweet from the show’s star, Roseanne Barr.

    >> Read more trending news

    Barr was heavily criticized after she wrote in a since-deleted tweet that "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had baby=vj." The comment was in reference to Valerie Jarrett, a former top aide to President Barack Obama.

    She issued an apology to Jarrett on Tuesday as backlash to her tweet mounted.

    "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said Tuesday in a statement.﻿

    Earlier Tuesday, comedian Wanda Sykes announced she would not be returning to “Roseanne.” She had served as a consulting producer for the show.

    Check back for updates to this developing story. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    ABC cancels 'Roseanne' reboot amid outrage over tweet

  • Headline Goes Here

    Husband, wife die within 24 hours of one another, are buried on 53rd anniversary

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body of missing National Guard member found after flood ravages Ellicott…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Matthew Lewis, actor who portrayed Neville Longbottom in ‘Harry Potter'…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Snoop Dogg sets world record for biggest glass of gin and juice