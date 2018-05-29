ABC cancels 'Roseanne' reboot amid outrage over tweet

Officials with ABC announced Tuesday that network officials have decided to cancel “Roseanne” amid outrage over a tweet from the show’s star, Roseanne Barr.
ABC has canceled #Roseanne. pic.twitter.com/UaEITxZ1Rw— Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) May 29, 2018
Barr was heavily criticized after she wrote in a since-deleted tweet that "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had baby=vj." The comment was in reference to Valerie Jarrett, a former top aide to President Barack Obama.
#BREAKING: Roseanne producer Wanda Sykes QUITS show after racially charged tweet. pic.twitter.com/ISFWmIc9Kg— ΛᄂIПΛ (@Alina__IV) May 29, 2018
She issued an apology to Jarrett on Tuesday as backlash to her tweet mounted.
I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018
"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said Tuesday in a statement.
Earlier Tuesday, comedian Wanda Sykes announced she would not be returning to “Roseanne.” She had served as a consulting producer for the show.
I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC.— Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018
