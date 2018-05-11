Authorities respond to reports of shots fired at California high school

Sheriff’s deputies were called Friday morning to respond to reports of shots fired at a high school in southern California, according to multiple reports.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department told KGO-TV that officials could not immediately confirm shots had been fired at Highland High School in Palmdale. Reports first surfaced of an incident on campus just after 7 a.m. local time.
Palmdale is about 60 miles north of Los Angeles.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
