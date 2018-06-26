  • Disgruntled veteran set himself on fire in front of Georgia state capitol

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Police are on the scene of an emergency outside the Georgia state Capitol, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

     

    WSB is reporting that a veteran who was protesting set himself on fire using gasoline and fireworks. A state trooper extinguished the flames.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Several loud explosions were heard around 10:30 a.m., the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

    “The male was burned extensively and has been transported,” GSP said. “(A) trooper put him out with his fire extinguisher. APD is assisting. They are still looking for potential additional threats.” 

    Check back on the latest on this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories